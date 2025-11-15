Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:21 15.11.2025

Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk halts 2% of global oil supplies – media

2 min read

A Ukrainian drone attack halted the export of 2.2 million barrels of oil per day from Russia's Novo refinery in the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar territory, equivalent to 2% of global supplies, Reuters said on Friday.

"The attack was one of the biggest on Russian oil-exporting infrastructure in recent months. It follows a ramping-up of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries since August, part of an attempt by Kyiv to degrade Moscow's ability to finance its war. Global oil prices rallied by more than 2% on supply fears after the attack," the publication said.

According to Reuters, the attack on Novorossiysk took place after a massive Russian airstrike on Kyiv, which resulted in human casualties and the destruction of residential buildings.

As reported, at night, the SBU's Alpha special forces, together with the Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Navy's coastal missile and artillery troops, and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, conducted a special operation to destroy the oil terminal of Novorossiysk seaport, which is the second largest oil export center in Russia and a logistics hub for the export of petroleum products across the Black Sea. In Novorossiysk, it was also confirmed that the positions of the S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system on the territory of military unit 1537 were hit. A powerful detonation was recorded after the flights.

Tags: #novorossiysk #attacks

MORE ABOUT

14:15 15.11.2025
Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

Attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region claim life of civilian, one more injured – ministry

12:47 15.11.2025
Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

15:02 14.11.2025
Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

12:53 14.11.2025
Kyiv death toll grows to five, search and rescue operations ongoing – authorities

Kyiv death toll grows to five, search and rescue operations ongoing – authorities

10:09 14.11.2025
Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

Russia attacks Ukraine with 430 drones, 18 missiles: four people killed – Zelenskyy

12:51 07.11.2025
Russia attacks DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, hits other facilities in numerous regions

Russia attacks DTEK energy facility in Odesa region, hits other facilities in numerous regions

09:41 06.11.2025
Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

Russia again attacks railway infrastructure, train delays announced

16:38 05.11.2025
Russia attacks coal enterprises in Donetsk region

Russia attacks coal enterprises in Donetsk region

16:03 05.11.2025
Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

Ukraine to not be able to restore 30-40% of gas production during autumn-winter period - Director of Energy Research Center

12:17 01.11.2025
Air defense neutralizes 206 out of 223 enemy drones during the night, with hits recorded at seven locations

Air defense neutralizes 206 out of 223 enemy drones during the night, with hits recorded at seven locations

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

LATEST

Zelenskyy: First mln applications for winter support submitted via Diia

Defense forces cut enemy logistical routes on approaches to Pokrovsk – AFU 7th Corps

Zelenskyy: We starting to reboot key SOEs operating in energy sector

Five people injured after FPV drone hits Nikopol on Sat – media

Zelenskyy: We preparing special solutions to strengthen defense in border regions

DeepState: Enemy advances in Pokrovsk, near Zlahoda, Zeleny Hay, Petropavlivka

Kherson resident dies in her own home during morning shelling – prosecutor's office

Defense Forces strike Ryazan oil refinery, radar site, military convoy, multiple enemy positions – General Staff

Zelenskyy holds video conference with ambassadors, consuls on priorities for 2026

Southern Defense Forces confirm withdrawal from Novovasylivske, Zaporizhia region

AD
AD