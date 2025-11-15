Ukrainian attack on Novorossiysk halts 2% of global oil supplies – media

A Ukrainian drone attack halted the export of 2.2 million barrels of oil per day from Russia's Novo refinery in the city of Novorossiysk in Krasnodar territory, equivalent to 2% of global supplies, Reuters said on Friday.

"The attack was one of the biggest on Russian oil-exporting infrastructure in recent months. It follows a ramping-up of Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries since August, part of an attempt by Kyiv to degrade Moscow's ability to finance its war. Global oil prices rallied by more than 2% on supply fears after the attack," the publication said.

According to Reuters, the attack on Novorossiysk took place after a massive Russian airstrike on Kyiv, which resulted in human casualties and the destruction of residential buildings.

As reported, at night, the SBU's Alpha special forces, together with the Ministry of Defense's Intelligence Agency, the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, the State Border Guard Service, the Navy's coastal missile and artillery troops, and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, conducted a special operation to destroy the oil terminal of Novorossiysk seaport, which is the second largest oil export center in Russia and a logistics hub for the export of petroleum products across the Black Sea. In Novorossiysk, it was also confirmed that the positions of the S-300/400 anti-aircraft missile system on the territory of military unit 1537 were hit. A powerful detonation was recorded after the flights.