Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:17 15.11.2025

Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

2 min read
Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

During the Russian massive drone attack on Saturday night the Ukrainian Air Force shot down and suppressed two enemy missiles and 91 enemy drones, however, hits of one missile and 41 enemy strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as falling debris at four locations.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Telegram, on the night of November 15, the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, as well as 135 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and drones of other types.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down and suppressed two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the force said.

Thus, the overall effectiveness of air defense has now exceeded 67%.

It is reported that as of 09:00 the attack was ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.

As reported, the previous Russia's massive strike against Ukraine was carried out on the night of November 14, when 419 out of 449 drones and missiles were neutralized, and hits were also recorded at 13 locations. The most massive strike was carried out by the occupiers on September 7 using 818 strike UAVs and ground-based missiles, of which the air defense neutralized 751 air targets, but there were nine missiles and 56 strike UAVs hit at 37 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell at eight locations. The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded on the night of July 9, when 718 drones and missiles were neutralized out of 729 launched by the occupiers, which gave an efficiency of about 96.9%.

Tags: #down #air_force #attack

MORE ABOUT

10:51 14.11.2025
419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

419 out of 449 enemy targets shot down/suppressed: missile hits, 23 attack UAVs recorded at 13 locations – Air Force

09:08 10.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin may try to attack another European country before ending war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy: Putin may try to attack another European country before ending war against Ukraine

11:41 08.11.2025
Air Force: Defense Forces eliminate 415 enemy targets last night, 26 missiles hit

Air Force: Defense Forces eliminate 415 enemy targets last night, 26 missiles hit

09:35 04.11.2025
Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

Air Force neutralizes 92 enemy drones, missiles and UAVs hit at 14 locations

17:16 03.11.2025
Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region damaged due to attack by Russian attack drones

Energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv region damaged due to attack by Russian attack drones

10:38 31.10.2025
Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

10:12 31.10.2025
Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

09:16 31.10.2025
Russia's shelling on Thursday damages substations critical to nuclear safety – IAEA

Russia's shelling on Thursday damages substations critical to nuclear safety – IAEA

09:13 30.10.2025
Russia injures 13 in overnight attacks in Zaporizhia region

Russia injures 13 in overnight attacks in Zaporizhia region

14:03 28.10.2025
Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Ukrainian, Swedish FMs discuss energy, fighter jets, anti-corruption investigations in Ukraine

Guterres condemns Russian attacks on civilians, infrastructure in Ukraine

NABU, SAPO serve petition for detention of former Dpty PM Chernyshov

Unmanned Systems Forces hit 653 enemy targets over day

One of victims of shelling of Kyiv on Nov 14 dies; death toll reaches 7 – authorities

General Staff records 265 combat clashes over day

Bill on expanding grounds for restricting citizens' travel abroad registered in Rada

Svyrydenko: Govt proposes UAH 10.6 bln in subsidies for frontline areas, UAH 30.9 bln for territories that lost income

Syrsky: Set of measures to counter Russia in Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration developed

Ministry of Veterans Affairs proposes Switzerland to create multilateral donor fund to back veteran community

AD
AD