Air Force downs 2 out of 3 missiles, 91 out of 135 UAVs overnight; 13 locations struck

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

During the Russian massive drone attack on Saturday night the Ukrainian Air Force shot down and suppressed two enemy missiles and 91 enemy drones, however, hits of one missile and 41 enemy strike UAVs were recorded at 13 locations, as well as falling debris at four locations.

As the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported on Telegram, on the night of November 15, the enemy attacked with three Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, as well as 135 strike UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera types and drones of other types.

"The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down and suppressed two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and 91 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country," the force said.

Thus, the overall effectiveness of air defense has now exceeded 67%.

It is reported that as of 09:00 the attack was ongoing, with several enemy UAVs remaining in the airspace.

As reported, the previous Russia's massive strike against Ukraine was carried out on the night of November 14, when 419 out of 449 drones and missiles were neutralized, and hits were also recorded at 13 locations. The most massive strike was carried out by the occupiers on September 7 using 818 strike UAVs and ground-based missiles, of which the air defense neutralized 751 air targets, but there were nine missiles and 56 strike UAVs hit at 37 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell at eight locations. The highest percentage of neutralized drones and missiles was recorded on the night of July 9, when 718 drones and missiles were neutralized out of 729 launched by the occupiers, which gave an efficiency of about 96.9%.