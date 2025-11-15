General Staff records 265 combat clashes over day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded 226 combat clashes during the last day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 23 missiles, and 52 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,239 attacks, 169 of them from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,863 kamikaze drones to destroy them," the General Staff said.