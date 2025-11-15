Interfax-Ukraine
11:05 15.11.2025

General Staff records 265 combat clashes over day

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) recorded 226 combat clashes during the last day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported this on Telegram in operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 08:00 on Saturday.

"The enemy launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using 23 missiles, and 52 air strikes, dropping 111 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,239 attacks, 169 of them from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 4,863 kamikaze drones to destroy them," the General Staff said.

Ukrainian strikes hit facilities in Crimea, Zaporizhia, Russia - General Staff

Ukraine strikes Orsknefteorgsintez refinery in Russia – General Staff

General Staff: Saratov oil refinery, marine oil terminal in Feodosia, several facilities in Donetsk region's military-industrial complex damaged

General Staff records 170 combat clashes in past 24 hours

General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces conducting strike and search operations in Pokrovsk

Russia loses 840 people, 94 units of special equipment in day - General Staff

General Staff reports 163 combat clashes during day

Invaders lose 900 people, 58 units of special equipment in past day – General Staff

Defense forces repel 137 enemy attacks since day start – General Staff

General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

