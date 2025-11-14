Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:34 14.11.2025

Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

1 min read
Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the Russian strike on Kyiv, emphasized that the attack demonstrates the urgent need for new contributions to defend Ukraine.

“As I returned home from my visits to Canada and the UK this morning, Russia launched a brutal missile and drone attack on Kyiv, targeting ordinary houses, hospitals, energy, and civilian infrastructure. Around 30 residential homes were damaged. At least one person was killed, and 24 were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 10-year-old boy,” Sybiha said on X.

In an address to his colleagues—the heads of the G7 foreign policy agencies—the Foreign Minister emphasized that he expects the decisions discussed at the G7 meeting to be quickly implemented.

“This brutal Russian attack demonstrates the urgent need for new contributions to Ukraine’s defense and new steps to increase pressure on Russia, including the long-awaited decision on frozen assets. We can force Putin to end the war by hitting him harder than he expects. The continuation of Russia’s brutal war against civilians will not bring him anywhere except to the Special Tribunal. There will be justice for all Russian crimes,” the minister stressed.

Tags: #sybiha

MORE ABOUT

19:46 12.11.2025
Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

18:44 12.11.2025
Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

15:06 07.11.2025
Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

Over 1,400 Africans from 36 nations fighting for Russia in war on Ukraine – FM Sybiha

20:47 05.11.2025
Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

18:13 03.11.2025
Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

Sybiha on PMC Wagners’ flag on border with Estonia: This flag stands for barbarism and war crimes

15:10 01.11.2025
Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

Sybiha: Russian attacks on substations ensuring operation of NPPs couldn’t have been carried out without Rosatom specialists

13:32 01.11.2025
Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

Sybiha holds meeting with ambassadors on strengthening defense and mobilizing intl support

09:54 31.10.2025
Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

Norway transfers bridge, medical equipment to Sumy region, Slovenia allocated funds for heat supply – Sybiha

09:41 31.10.2025
Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

Sybiha calls on partners to increase intl support for Sumy region

17:58 29.10.2025
Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

Sybiha congratulates Turkey on 102nd anniversary of Republic proclamation

HOT NEWS

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

Body of sixth victim of Russian attack found amid debris in Kyiv – authorities

LATEST

Serial production of Ukrainian drones-interceptors of Shahed UAVs Octopus launched

Yermak and US Chargé d'Affaires discuss corruption, Russian aggression

Zelenskyy discusses possible areas of future cooperation with ex ambassador to USA Markarova

President removes Halushchenko, Hrynchuk from NSDC

Germany pledges another EUR 150 mln for PURL initiative to purchase American weapons for Ukraine - Pistorius

Hrynchuk denies outside influence on her work as Ukrainian energy minister

Russian attack leaves 10 apartment buildings in Kyiv without gas

Defense forces attack Russian port of Novorossiysk – source

Schools in Lviv, Chortkiv to be modernized to NZEB standard with support from Norway – NEFCO

Airborne Assault Troops: Myrnohrad under control of Ukrainian troops

AD
AD