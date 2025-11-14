Sybiha expects decisions discussed at G7 meeting to be quickly implemented

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha, commenting on the Russian strike on Kyiv, emphasized that the attack demonstrates the urgent need for new contributions to defend Ukraine.

“As I returned home from my visits to Canada and the UK this morning, Russia launched a brutal missile and drone attack on Kyiv, targeting ordinary houses, hospitals, energy, and civilian infrastructure. Around 30 residential homes were damaged. At least one person was killed, and 24 were injured, including a pregnant woman and a 10-year-old boy,” Sybiha said on X.

In an address to his colleagues—the heads of the G7 foreign policy agencies—the Foreign Minister emphasized that he expects the decisions discussed at the G7 meeting to be quickly implemented.

“This brutal Russian attack demonstrates the urgent need for new contributions to Ukraine’s defense and new steps to increase pressure on Russia, including the long-awaited decision on frozen assets. We can force Putin to end the war by hitting him harder than he expects. The continuation of Russia’s brutal war against civilians will not bring him anywhere except to the Special Tribunal. There will be justice for all Russian crimes,” the minister stressed.