Rada's office refuses to issue European Solidarity with signatures for govt resignation – Herasymov

The Verkhovna Rada's office refused to issue the European Solidarity faction with signatures for the resignation of the government of Yulia Svyrydenko, the faction's chairman Artur Herasymov has said.

"The meeting of the European Solidarity MPs with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has just ended. Yesterday, European Solidarity sent a letter to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada demanding to urgently provide signatures and begin the procedure for the resignation of the corrupt Cabinet of Ministers. After the Chairman of the Parliament signed and forwarded this letter, de facto supporting European Solidarity, it is being blocked in the apparatus by people from the President's Office," the European Solidarity party said, citing Herasymov on Facebook on Wednesday.

The faction also demands an urgent meeting of the parliament.

"We appeal to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk with a demand to immediately, no later than Friday, convene a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada at which to dismiss the government. Delay will cause irreparable harm to Ukraine," the faction co-chair said.