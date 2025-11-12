Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:00 12.11.2025

Rada's office refuses to issue European Solidarity with signatures for govt resignation – Herasymov

1 min read
Rada's office refuses to issue European Solidarity with signatures for govt resignation – Herasymov

The Verkhovna Rada's office refused to issue the European Solidarity faction with signatures for the resignation of the government of Yulia Svyrydenko, the faction's chairman Artur Herasymov has said.

"The meeting of the European Solidarity MPs with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk has just ended. Yesterday, European Solidarity sent a letter to the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada demanding to urgently provide signatures and begin the procedure for the resignation of the corrupt Cabinet of Ministers. After the Chairman of the Parliament signed and forwarded this letter, de facto supporting European Solidarity, it is being blocked in the apparatus by people from the President's Office," the European Solidarity party said, citing Herasymov on Facebook on Wednesday.

The faction also demands an urgent meeting of the parliament.

"We appeal to Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk with a demand to immediately, no later than Friday, convene a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada at which to dismiss the government. Delay will cause irreparable harm to Ukraine," the faction co-chair said.

Tags: #european_solidarity #herasymov

MORE ABOUT

20:45 10.11.2025
Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

Poroshenko on decision of London court in PrivatBank case: Justice worth fighting for

18:47 07.11.2025
Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

Court completes consideration of official documents; no justification for sanctions against Poroshenko – attorney

16:46 06.11.2025
European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

European Solidarity reports media attacks on its MPs, in particular Kniazhytsky and Siumar

15:42 05.11.2025
Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

Court rules that blocking Poroshenko's intl activities following EP’s report illegal – lawyer

13:52 04.11.2025
Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

Court declares blocking of Poroshenko's international activities illegal

10:22 30.10.2025
Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

Poroshenko hands over equipment to Ukraine’s front-line brigades

19:55 22.10.2025
"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

"Pryamiy" launches new talk show using AI

17:59 06.10.2025
Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

Different versions of sanctions documents against Poroshenko published on presidential, NSDC websites, indicating falsification – attorney

15:18 01.10.2025
Andriy Parubiy – Hero of Ukraine

Andriy Parubiy – Hero of Ukraine

17:59 30.09.2025
Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

Poroshenko: European Solidarity initiates redirecting UAH 200 bln in 2026 budget to AFU

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko submits motion to dismiss Halushchenko, Hrynchuk to Rada

Hrynchuk resigns from post of Energy Minister

Cabinet submits to NSDC proposals for sanctions on Mindich, Tsukerman – Svyrydenko

Russians try to take advantage of thick fog and break through to Kostiantynivka, but AFU thwart enemy's plans

Zelenskyy speaks out for resignation of Ministers of Justice, Energy

LATEST

Enemy's massive assault on Pokrovsk using light vehicles partially successful; search and strike operations continue – Airborne Assault Troops

Canada announces additional sanctions against Russia

Interceptor drones destroy more than 150 enemy attack UAVs since early November – commander

Sybiha assures his colleagues from G7 countries that those involved in corruption schemes in Ukraine to be held accountable

Umerov discusses security cooperation, return of Ukrainian POWs with Turkish defense minister

Klitschko, EBRD officials discuss further cooperation, projects implementation

Ukrainian Ambassador to Turkey discusses current issues of Ukrainian-Turkish cooperation with Umerov

USA remains steadfast in working with partners to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy – Rubio

Interagency national underwater mine clearance group to be created in Ukraine

Sybiha meets with Rubio to discuss peace efforts

AD
AD