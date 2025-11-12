Interfax-Ukraine
10:11 12.11.2025

Russia attacks Odesa region overnight, damages high-rise building overnight

Odesa region was again attacked by Russia overnight. A multi-story building was hit, where a fire broke out on the upper floors, Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper has said.

"At night, the enemy attacked the Odesa region again. Fortunately, there was no information about the dead or injured," he wrote in a telegram.

According to Kiper, a multi-story residential building was damaged in the Peresypsky district of the city. A fire broke out on the upper floors of the building, which is under construction. The fire was extinguished.

