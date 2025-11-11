Russians increase assaults in Pokrovsk axis, Zaporizhia region – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults in Pokrovsk axis and Zaporizhia region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after a report by Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky.

"Frontline: the most attention is now on Pokrovsk axis and Zaporizhia region, where the Russians are increasing the number and scale of assaults. The situation there is difficult, and in particular due to weather conditions that favor attacks. But we continue to destroy the occupier," Zelenskyy said in Telegram channel on Tuesday.

He thanked every unit and soldier involved in protecting Ukrainian positions.

According to the president, the situation in Kupiansk is "a little easier."

"Our soldiers have results, and this has been a trend for several weeks," he said.

Zelenskyy and Syrsky also discussed specific directions and expected results from deep strikes.

"Ukrainian long-range sanctions should be in effect every day, and this is being achieved," the president said.