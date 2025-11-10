Rada committees initiate environmental audit of wind energy in Zakarpattia – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Parliamentary committees on European integration and environmental policy are preparing recommendations to relevant ministries on the need to conduct an analysis of the implementation status of wind energy projects in Zakarpattia region for compliance with environmental requirements, Head of the European Integration Committee Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze (from the European Solidarity faction) said.

"First of all, we drew the attention of public authorities and local governments to the need to comply with the requirements of current legislation in construction and to conduct a strategic environmental assessment, environmental impact assessment when planning, approving and implementing wind power plant construction projects. To the importance of taking into account the principles of legality and objectivity, publicity, public participation, scientific validity, balance of interests, comprehensiveness, prevention of environmental damage and long-term forecasting," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine, following the results of a joint field meeting of committees in Uzhhorod on the construction of wind power generation in the Carpathians.

According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the committees adopted a decision as a basis – to recommend to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories, Zakarpattia Regional State Administration and representatives of relevant communities and civil society, to conduct an analysis of the implementation of existing and planned wind energy projects in Zakarpattia region for their compliance with the environmental requirements of current legislation.

She said this decision was adopted as a basis, because specific actions are needed. "Obviously, we will take into account all the details that we saw on the spot – in the mountains, and that we heard during the discussion at the joint meeting of the committees. Already on the basis of this additional material, there will be a decision of the committees with detailed tasks for both government structures and regional authorities. Of course, we will monitor the implementation of these tasks and inform the entire society about them," the MP said.

Klympush-Tsintsadze also drew attention to the fact that in each EU country there is a detailed map of the territories where the construction of wind power plants is allowed and where it is not allowed.

"The government should prepare such a map. Such a map would remove a lot of problems. It was necessary to start with it. A lot of time has already been wasted, but better late than never. This can be done by submitting a relevant government bill or adopting a government decision. It is critically important that the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture does its job in this part, because this is its responsibility. But at the moment I do not see much willingness of the ministry to join this process and act in accordance with our international obligations. We will stimulate," the committee's head said.