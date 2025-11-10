NABU announces large-scale operation to expose corruption in energy sector

Photo: NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) are conducting a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector, the NABU Telegram channel reported on Monday morning.

"15 months of work and 1,000 hours of audio recordings. The activities of a high-level criminal organization have been documented. Its participants built a large-scale corruption scheme to influence strategic state-sector enterprises, in particular Joint Stock Company Energoatom. Details later," the report said.

A message of identical content was published on the SAPO Telegram channel.

Earlier, the media and MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) reported on searches at the co-owner of the Kvartal 95 studio, Tymur Mindich, Minister of Justice Herman Haluschenko, and at Energoatom.

Zhelezniak said that the statement on corruption at Energoatom was filed by him and his colleagues. According to the MP, "Mindich, Herman, Energoatom – all in one of our investigations and then one statement to the NABU." He later said on Telegram that "this is not all."