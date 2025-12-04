Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:36 04.12.2025

General Assembly sends clear signal: World won’t tolerate forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children - Sybiha on resolution adoption

1 min read

The UN General Assembly has sent a clear signal that the world will not tolerate the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

“I am grateful to all UN member states who supported the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution ‘Return of Ukrainian Children,’ initiated by Ukraine together with 46 co-sponsors,” he said on X.

According to Sybiha, the General Assembly sent a clear signal: the world will not tolerate the forced displacement and deportation of Ukrainian children.

“It tasks the UN system with helping locate, verify, and secure access to every abducted Ukrainian child — a vital step toward justice and reunification,” he noted.

Sybiha emphasized that Ukraine will continue to cooperate with the international community to ensure that this resolution produces tangible results and genuine protection of children's rights.

As reported, the UN General Assembly voted on Wednesday for the resolution "Return of Ukrainian Children," with more than 90 countries supporting it, 57 abstaining, and 12 opposing.

Tags: #general_assembly #sybiha

