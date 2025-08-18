Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:48 18.08.2025

Madyar warns about scammers, says he receives drones from state

1 min read
Commander of the Ukrainian Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdy (Madyar) has warned against scammers using his name and said that he stopped collecting donations back in March 2025.

"Madyar stopped any gatherings back in March 2025 ‼ No personal appeals. No tiktoks, ads or appeals. Do not let yourself be misled, do not throw away any money, dear gentlemen," he wrote in a telegram on Monday.

"Thank you very much, you did your job in 2023-2024, we have grown, ... and are acquiring resources for re-equipment on our own. And we receive drones from the state, as is proper," the he said.

"Spread this information, this outflow of public money must be stopped, and (…) punished," he added.

Madyar said the scammers will be found and punished.

Tags: #scammers #madyar

