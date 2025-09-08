Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:57 08.09.2025

'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

1 min read
'Madyar's Birds' strike Vtorovo pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

On the night of September 7, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) inflicted numerous hits on Vtorovo oil pumping station in Vladimir region of Russia, Commander of the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces Robert (Madyar) Brovdi has saod.

"Fuel supply in Moscow is reportedly a bit disrupted. Vtorovo pumping station, Transneft (Penkino, Vladimir region, Russia) got slightly damaged. The oil pumping station that pumps (or pumped) diesel fuel to Moscow Ring Oil Product Pipeline," he said in the Telegram channel on Monday evening.

According to him, the "multiple strike" on the oil pump was inflicted on the night of September 7 by the "Birds" unit of the 14th Regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces.

"To be continued… Gasoline is becoming a scarce liquid, and gas and oil are quickly flammable," Madyar added.

The Vtorovo pumping station is an infrastructure facility of PJSC Transneft, a Russian operator of main oil pipelines, designed to receive, accumulate and pump oil through pipelines.

