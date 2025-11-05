Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Wednesday.

"We had a substantive discussion about the European integration of our countries. There are things we can help each other with," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The leaders also discussed opportunities for cooperation in regional security and the international agenda for the near future.

"We agreed to maintain contact and coordinate further," the Ukrainian leader said.