Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:43 05.11.2025

Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration

1 min read
Zelenskyy, President of Serbia discuss countries' European integration
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on Wednesday.

"We had a substantive discussion about the European integration of our countries. There are things we can help each other with," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The leaders also discussed opportunities for cooperation in regional security and the international agenda for the near future.

"We agreed to maintain contact and coordinate further," the Ukrainian leader said.

Tags: #vučić #zelenskyy #telephone_conversation

MORE ABOUT

21:46 05.11.2025
Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

Ukraine plans diplomatic events in November – Zelenskyy

20:21 05.11.2025
Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

Zelenskyy receives credentials from ambassadors of Great Britain, New Zealand, Chile and Somalia

17:12 05.11.2025
Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

Japan's new PM assures Zelenskyy of continued support for Ukraine in her first conversation with him

16:17 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

Zelenskyy: Orban should offer something to Ukraine, which protects entire Europe from Russia

16:07 04.11.2025
USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

USA should be open to using long-range weapons as deterrent against Russia – Zelenskyy

15:25 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

Zelenskyy: European Commission report confirms Ukraine confidently moving towards EU membership

14:18 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

Zelenskyy meets Azov soldiers on Dobropillia axis, talks about weapons, needs of brigades

10:22 04.11.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

Zelenskyy congratulates railway workers on their professional holiday

09:15 04.11.2025
US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

US Ambassador to NATO meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

21:03 03.11.2025
Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

Ukraine opens arms export offices in Berlin and Copenhagen – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Over two dozen Russians eliminated in Pokrovsk in 24 hours, no encirclement of AFU units - General Staff

Ukraine neutralizes 61 of 80 enemy drones overnight, hits reported at 7 locations

Russia loses 900 soldiers, 70 units of special equipment in day

Kachka: European Commission report states Ukraine’s wartime restrictions do not exceed necessity

Ukraine writes manual on reforms in wartime – Mathernová

LATEST

Latvia to transfer another 21 Patria 6x6 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Yermak: When Russian MFa’s spokeswoman laughs at tragedy in Rome, it's not the tower that collapses, but remains of Russia's reputation

Ukraine receives status of Enhanced Partnership with JEF - corresponding memo signed by defense ministers

Shmyhal visits Latvia, signs memo on strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Front to receive additional radar countermeasures through DOT-Chain Defense

Olena Zelenska Foundation provides humanitarian aid to over 600 foster families with many children

Over 80% of Russian cyberattacks in H1 2025 are on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure – Special Communications Service

Ukrenergo secures over one-third of transformers with concrete shelters, ensuring sufficient capacity – ex-head

UN Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits Kherson – media

AD
AD