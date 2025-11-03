Enemy using 50% of all smart bombs in Pokrovsk axis – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

In recent days, the enemy has had no success in Pokrovsk axis, but it is using half of all guided bombs on the front in this area, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported following a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff Headquarters.

"The enemy hasn't had any success in Pokrovsk in recent days. Somewhere between 20-30% of all combat operations on the front are taking place in Pokrovsk. Moreover, the use of guided missiles—50% of all guided missile use—is taking place in Pokrovsk. So you understand how difficult it is for our forces in Pokrovsk," Zelenskyy said at a briefing on Monday.

The president also said that up to 60 occupiers remain in Kupyansk, and a cleanup operation is underway.

"The dates [of the cleanup operation] have been determined; they were at Headquarters, but we will not share that information for now," he added.

The counteroffensive operation continues in Dobropillia axis; the Defense Forces have cleared another 2.5-3 kilometers. However, the Russians are amassing troops as they "prepare for revenge," having completely lost the initiative there,” the president said.