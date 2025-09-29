European parliamentarians witness Russia's air strike on Kyiv - head of Verkhovna Rada сommittee on Ukraine's шntegration into EU

European parliamentarians witnessed and were shocked by the Russian airstrike on Kyiv on Sunday night, said Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, chair of the parliamentary committee on Ukraine's integration into the EU.

"A delegation from COSAC (the platform of the EU member states' European Affairs Committees) visited Ukraine ... The airstrike on Kyiv shocked European parliamentarians who witnessed it firsthand. One member of the delegation said that this is the future of Europe if it doesn't learn its lessons and stop this war. Our friends visited the sites of enemy missile hits, the de-occupied territories, and were shocked by the scale and brutality of Russia's war crimes. They are returning home with an even greater sense of urgency to support Ukraine and additional arguments for discussion in their societies," Klympush-Tsintsadze told Interfax-Ukraine on Monday.

Klympush-Tsintsadze reported that the delegation met with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk and his First Deputy Oleksandr Korniyenko, representatives of the Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the EU, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, deputy defense and foreign ministers, representatives of the President’s Office, anti-corruption agencies, and public organizations.

The committee chairperson noted that European parliamentarians were interested in Ukraine's European integration reform agenda.

"The July attacks on anti-corruption agencies greatly undermined our credibility. Our partners sought to determine whether the process of cleansing Ukraine of corruption was irreversible and inquired about the state of local self-government and freedom of speech," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

According to the Member of Parliament, the European Parliament was represented in the COSAC delegation by Vice-President Esteban González Pons, who is responsible for liaising with national parliaments. The delegation included the chairs and vice-chairs of parliamentary committees from Denmark, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Sweden, Finland, and Luxembourg.

"This is COSAC's second trip abroad and its second to Ukraine," Klympush-Tsintsadze noted.