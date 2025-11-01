General Staff records 157 combat clashes in past 24 hours

Photo: https://t.me/GeneralStaffZSU/

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recorded 157 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. This was reported on Telegram in an operational update on the Russian invasion as of 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

"Yesterday, the enemy launched 60 airstrikes and dropped 132 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,160 attacks, including 108 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 5,404 kamikaze drones," the General Staff reported.