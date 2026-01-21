Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:29 21.01.2026

Russian drone hits lyceum in Chernihiv region

1 min read

On January 20, a Russian Shahed UAV exploded on the territory of a lyceum in the village of Dobryanska community in the Chernihiv region. There were no children in the lyceum, there were no casualties, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"Yesterday afternoon, an Russian Shahed UAV exploded on the territory of a lyceum in the village of Dobryanska community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The children are on vacation," he said on Telegram on Wednesday, adding that a building of a cultural center caught fire in a neighboring village.

Over the past day, the Russian Federation has fired 37 shells at the communities of Chernihiv region, 50 explosions have been recorded. "Most of the strikes were on the border," Chaus noted.

Tags: #chernihiv_region

MORE ABOUT

11:49 19.01.2026
Russia damages five energy facilities in Chernihiv region overnight

Russia damages five energy facilities in Chernihiv region overnight

09:21 02.01.2026
Russia hits Chernihiv hospital with drones on New Year’s Day – official

Russia hits Chernihiv hospital with drones on New Year’s Day – official

13:32 11.12.2025
Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

Ukrainian govt approves creation of Nosivka industrial park in Chernihiv region

13:40 26.11.2025
Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

Russian drones strike farms in Chernihiv region, kill thousands of pigs

18:32 03.11.2025
Five homes ready, nine underway for displaced people in Chernihiv region with UN support

Five homes ready, nine underway for displaced people in Chernihiv region with UN support

18:05 27.10.2025
Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

Russian damages important energy facility in Koriukivka district of Chernihiv region

16:18 21.10.2025
Hospitals in Chernihiv region continue to operate despite power outages

Hospitals in Chernihiv region continue to operate despite power outages

15:10 21.10.2025
Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

Over 260 Invincibility Points deployed across Chernihiv region

11:31 21.10.2025
Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

Russian drones currently prevent work on restoring power to Chernihiv, north of region – Ministry of Energy

09:51 20.10.2025
Russia hits energy facility in Chernihiv’s Nizhyn district overnight

Russia hits energy facility in Chernihiv’s Nizhyn district overnight

HOT NEWS

No grounds for declaring emergency in energy sector in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Water supply in Kyiv restored – Kyivvodokanal

Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Zelenskyy dismisses E. Mac from performing duties of advisor

LATEST

No grounds for declaring emergency in energy sector in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

GUR head Ivashchenko visits Zaporizhia axis

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Training program for women veterans under REDpreneur Women launches

Maintaining Ukrainian army over next 10 years could cost $700 bln – Ukrainian Dpty PM

Military hospitals received hygiene kits for wounded for first time

Education ministry and Institute for the Development of Education announce second recruitment for 'School of Authors'

Derzhkomteleradio submits applications for foreign media representatives' residence permits since Jan

Water supply in Kyiv restored – Kyivvodokanal

We are moving; cautious optimism is the term I would use - Budanov on peace process

AD
AD