Russian drone hits lyceum in Chernihiv region

On January 20, a Russian Shahed UAV exploded on the territory of a lyceum in the village of Dobryanska community in the Chernihiv region. There were no children in the lyceum, there were no casualties, Regional Military Administration head Vyacheslav Chaus has said.

"Yesterday afternoon, an Russian Shahed UAV exploded on the territory of a lyceum in the village of Dobryanska community. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The children are on vacation," he said on Telegram on Wednesday, adding that a building of a cultural center caught fire in a neighboring village.

Over the past day, the Russian Federation has fired 37 shells at the communities of Chernihiv region, 50 explosions have been recorded. "Most of the strikes were on the border," Chaus noted.