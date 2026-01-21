Military hospitals received hygiene kits for wounded for first time

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has purchased hygiene kits for the wounded for the first time; the first batch is 50,000 kits worth a total of UAH 26 million, including 2,000 kits for women, the department reported.

"The Defense Procurement Agency of the Ministry of Defense has delivered hygiene kits to hospitals to meet the daily needs of wounded servicemen. The first batch, worth over UAH 26 million, consists of 50,000 kits, including 2,000 for women," the Defense Ministry’s website said in a statement on Wednesday.

It is noted that the kits are part of the "wounded person’s package," which includes adaptive clothing and hygiene products: a towel, toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, shower gel, deodorant, cream, shaving products, a comb, cotton swabs, antiseptic, wet and dry wipes, etc.

Women’s kits have been supplemented with hygiene products, cotton pads, and a silicone hair band. Each kit also includes a legal guide from the team of the Human Rights Center for Military Personnel "Princip", a thank-you card with a child’s drawing, and a QR code for feedback to further improve the package contents based on the wounded’s feedback on their contents.