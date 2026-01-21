Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:21 21.01.2026

GUR head Ivashchenko visits Zaporizhia axis

1 min read
GUR head Ivashchenko visits Zaporizhia axis

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, made a working trip to the Zaporizhia direction.

"During a joint meeting with the commander of the Group of Forces in the direction and the commanders of the relevant military units, we discussed the current situation on the battlefield, analyzed the enemy’s plans and intentions… We identified ways to deepen interaction and coordination of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, regarding the strengthening of all types of intelligence. Important accents in the conversation are the increase in the volume of supplies of the latest technical intelligence equipment and the issue of training scouts in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare," GUR said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Ivashchenko expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the Department of Active Operations and the "Timur Special Unit" of GUR for the daily armed struggle for the freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian nation.

Tags: #ivashchenko #zaporizhia

MORE ABOUT

20:32 20.01.2026
Person killed in enemy strike on Zaporizhia – authorities

Person killed in enemy strike on Zaporizhia – authorities

21:07 14.01.2026
Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

Invaders drop aerial bombs on Tavriyske near Zaporizhia, injuring two residents - regional administration

14:24 08.01.2026
URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

URCS deploys to scene of Russian UAV attack in Zaporizhia

12:16 02.01.2026
Russia attacks Zaporizhia on Jan 1 with drones - PM Svydyrenko

Russia attacks Zaporizhia on Jan 1 with drones - PM Svydyrenko

11:32 02.01.2026
URCS helps residents of Zaporizhia after Russian drone attack

URCS helps residents of Zaporizhia after Russian drone attack

10:32 02.01.2026
Military commanders accused of paying combat payments to staff officers to be tried in Zaporizhia – SBI

Military commanders accused of paying combat payments to staff officers to be tried in Zaporizhia – SBI

20:48 24.12.2025
Number of victims as result of enemy's night attack on Zaporizhia increases to three – authorities

Number of victims as result of enemy's night attack on Zaporizhia increases to three – authorities

09:36 24.12.2025
Russian overnight attacks injure 4 in Zaporizhia region – SES

Russian overnight attacks injure 4 in Zaporizhia region – SES

17:38 17.12.2025
URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

URCS helps victims after Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia

13:16 17.12.2025
Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

Regional Administration: 26 people injured in Russian airstrike on Zaporizhia, incl a child

HOT NEWS

No grounds for declaring emergency in energy sector in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Water supply in Kyiv restored – Kyivvodokanal

Zelenskyy stresses govt's personal responsibility for stabilizing energy supply situation

Zelenskyy dismisses E. Mac from performing duties of advisor

LATEST

No grounds for declaring emergency in energy sector in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Ukrainian govt looking for opportunity to provide additional electricity for population

Training program for women veterans under REDpreneur Women launches

Russian drone hits lyceum in Chernihiv region

Maintaining Ukrainian army over next 10 years could cost $700 bln – Ukrainian Dpty PM

Military hospitals received hygiene kits for wounded for first time

Education ministry and Institute for the Development of Education announce second recruitment for 'School of Authors'

Derzhkomteleradio submits applications for foreign media representatives' residence permits since Jan

Water supply in Kyiv restored – Kyivvodokanal

We are moving; cautious optimism is the term I would use - Budanov on peace process

AD
AD