GUR head Ivashchenko visits Zaporizhia axis

The Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR MO) of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko, made a working trip to the Zaporizhia direction.

"During a joint meeting with the commander of the Group of Forces in the direction and the commanders of the relevant military units, we discussed the current situation on the battlefield, analyzed the enemy’s plans and intentions… We identified ways to deepen interaction and coordination of all components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, in particular, regarding the strengthening of all types of intelligence. Important accents in the conversation are the increase in the volume of supplies of the latest technical intelligence equipment and the issue of training scouts in accordance with the requirements of modern warfare," GUR said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Ivashchenko expressed gratitude to the soldiers of the Department of Active Operations and the "Timur Special Unit" of GUR for the daily armed struggle for the freedom and dignity of the Ukrainian nation.