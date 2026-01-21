Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 21.01.2026

Derzhkomteleradio submits applications for foreign media representatives' residence permits since Jan

From January 1, 2026, the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Ukraine (Derzhkomteleradio) submits to the State Migration Service of Ukraine (SMS) a request for issuing temporary residence permits in Ukraine to foreigners and stateless persons who have arrived in Ukraine to work as a correspondent or representative of foreign media.

According to the notification, the consideration of applications is carried out in the shortest possible time, sufficient for the implementation of administrative proceedings in accordance with the Law of Ukraine "On Administrative Procedure."

It is noted that the application of a foreign media outlet for submitting a request can be sent by mail (Kyiv, Prorizna St., 2), by e-mail ([email protected]) or submitted in person (phone number for information (044)-278-82-38).

Tags: #foreign_media

