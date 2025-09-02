Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

The court has arrested without the right to post a bail the suspect in the murder of the, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, a 52-year-old Lviv resident, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The Halytsky District Court of Lviv granted the petition of the prosecutors of Lviv regional prosecutor's office. The suspect in the case of the murder of the deputy of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days without the right to post a bail," the Prosecutor General's Office on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the department, the actions of the 52-year-old Lviv resident are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that on August 30, a suspect in Lviv shot the MP eight times, as a result of which the victim died on the spot.

The next day, the killer was detained in Khmelnytsky region.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, the suspect in Parubiy's murder is Mikhail Stselnikov.