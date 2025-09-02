Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:29 02.09.2025

Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

1 min read
Court arrests suspect in Parubiy's murder – PGO

The court has arrested without the right to post a bail the suspect in the murder of the, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, a 52-year-old Lviv resident, the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The Halytsky District Court of Lviv granted the petition of the prosecutors of Lviv regional prosecutor's office. The suspect in the case of the murder of the deputy of Ukraine, Andriy Parubiy, was chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention for a period of 60 days without the right to post a bail," the Prosecutor General's Office on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the department, the actions of the 52-year-old Lviv resident are classified under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely: Part 1 of Article 115 (premeditated murder) and Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons).

The Prosecutor General's Office reminds that on August 30, a suspect in Lviv shot the MP eight times, as a result of which the victim died on the spot.

The next day, the killer was detained in Khmelnytsky region.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

According to media reports, the suspect in Parubiy's murder is Mikhail Stselnikov.

Tags: #parubiys_murder #court #arrests

MORE ABOUT

13:04 01.09.2025
Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

Prosecutors asking curt for unconditional arrest of suspect in Parubiy's murder

17:42 27.08.2025
Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

Court sentences Russian agent to 15 years in prison for preparing attack on Dnipro HPP — SBU

20:11 26.08.2025
Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

Former head of Energy Regulatory Commission Kryvenko announces closure of Rotterdam+ case against her

14:14 20.08.2025
SBU arrests Russian agent planning saboteur breakthrough into right-bank Kherson

SBU arrests Russian agent planning saboteur breakthrough into right-bank Kherson

20:04 19.08.2025
European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

European Solidarity claims sanctions against Poroshenko imposed on basis of falsified documents

14:48 13.08.2025
Kharkiv region resident sentenced to 11 years for helping occupiers rob villager

Kharkiv region resident sentenced to 11 years for helping occupiers rob villager

15:12 12.08.2025
Court orders contractor to return nearly UAH 900,000 for unfulfilled Kharkiv fortification contract

Court orders contractor to return nearly UAH 900,000 for unfulfilled Kharkiv fortification contract

12:08 12.08.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court refuses to suspend Kyrylenko from post as head of Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee

High Anti-Corruption Court refuses to suspend Kyrylenko from post as head of Ukraine's Antimonopoly Committee

20:17 08.08.2025
British court rules to seize assets of Bank Finance and Credit ex-owner Zhevaho due to non-payment of UAH 1.5 bln - NBU

British court rules to seize assets of Bank Finance and Credit ex-owner Zhevaho due to non-payment of UAH 1.5 bln - NBU

15:29 08.08.2025
SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

SAPO files motion to remove Kyrylenko from the post of AMCU Chairman

HOT NEWS

Parubiy's murder suspect admits his guilt, wants to be swapped for Ukrainian POWs

Britain to extend Ukrainian protection programme for another two years

Ukrainian Armed Forces: 120 enemy UAVs out of 150 shot down, hits in nine locations recorded

Cabinet delegates reps to Board of Directors of U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

Zelenskyy instructs Umerov to coordinate officials and energy companies to purchase additional air defense systems

LATEST

Energy Ministry considers creating interactive map for location of electric vehicle charging stations

Two pensioners killed in enemy shelling of Kupiansk

Erdogan: Putin, Zelenskyy ‘not yet ready’ for personal meeting – media

USA, EU to be able to jointly guarantee Ukraine's security in event of positive outcome of peace talks – Lithuanian President

Some 5,600 drones worth UAH 216 mln delivered to frontline through DOT-Chain Defence system – Shmyhal

Another group of children returned to Ukraine from occupied territories – Yermak

Rutte says focus on Zelenskyy-Putin meeting and security guarantees

Finnish President announces NB8 meeting with Zelenskyy on Wed

Ukrainian Red Cross continues to evacuate civilians from frontline communities in Donetsk region

Invaders lose 800 military, 89 units of special equipment in past 24 hours - General Staff

AD
AD