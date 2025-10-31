Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:32 31.10.2025

Zelenskyy signs decrees on sanctions imposition against number of individuals, entities

Zelenskyy signs decrees on sanctions imposition against number of individuals, entities
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

On Friday, October 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the approval of the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), which introduce new sanctions.

The relevant documents were published on the president's website.

Thus, decree No. 810 introduces personal economic and other sanctions against 14 individuals, of whom 12 are citizens of Ukraine and two are Russia's citizens. The sanctions list includes citizens who justify Russia's armed aggression and deny the occupation of Ukrainian territories, as well as those financed by profits from the coal industry in the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas.

Decree No. 811 puts into effect the NSDC decision on the application of personal special economic and other restrictive measures against ten Russian citizens, as well as 31 legal entities. Of these, 13 enterprises are based in Russia, nine in China, and another nine in Iran. The list includes companies, as well as their managers and owners, who are involved in the supply of equipment and components to Russia in circumvention of sanctions.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the State Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Bank of Ukraine and the Commission for State Awards and Heraldry, are instructed to ensure the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of the sanctions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is instructed to inform the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States and other states about the application of sanctions and to raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictive measures.

The decrees come into force from the date of publication.

Tags: #sanctions #introduction

