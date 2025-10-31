Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:16 31.10.2025

Russia's shelling on Thursday damages substations critical to nuclear safety – IAEA

2 min read

Another massive Russian attack on Ukrainian energy facilities on the night and morning of Thursday led to damage to substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the IAEA said.

"Following this, IAEA teams at both South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) and Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) have reported that each of the plants have lost access to one of their off-site power lines. Furthermore, the IAEA team at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) have reported that the plant has reduced the power of two of its four units at the request of the grid operator," the agency said on its website.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in this regard again called for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities and full respect for the seven integral pillars of nuclear safety and security.

"The dangers to nuclear safety continue to be very real and ever-present," said Director General Grossi.

Currently, Energoatom operates nine power units of the South Ukraine, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs with a total capacity of 7,880 MW, which are located on territory controlled by Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW has not been generating electricity since September 11 of the same year after its occupation on March 3-4, 2022.

Tags: #nuclear_safety #iaea #attack

MORE ABOUT

10:12 31.10.2025
Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

Eleven people, incl four children, injured in drone attack in Sumy region - Emergency Service

09:13 30.10.2025
Russia injures 13 in overnight attacks in Zaporizhia region

Russia injures 13 in overnight attacks in Zaporizhia region

14:03 28.10.2025
Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

Three Welt reporters injured in Russian drone attack - media

11:03 28.10.2025
On Tues night, Russia launches seventh attack on Ukrainian gas facilities, damaging Poltava region infrastructure – head of Naftogaz

On Tues night, Russia launches seventh attack on Ukrainian gas facilities, damaging Poltava region infrastructure – head of Naftogaz

20:15 27.10.2025
Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

Facilities of sauce manufacturer Vognyar suffered from shelling

15:51 27.10.2025
Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

Russians attack Stepnohirska community: one person dies - Zaporizhia Administration

16:16 24.10.2025
Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

Russians uses KABs for the first time in Odesa region – OVA

09:00 23.10.2025
Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

Russian drone attack injures 7 in Kyiv

16:37 22.10.2025
Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

Number of people injured in enemy attack in Zaporizhia grows to 15, incl two infants

15:51 22.10.2025
Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

Defense Intelligence drones hit oil refinery in Dagestan – sources

HOT NEWS

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Russians hit Sloviansk TPP few hours ago – Zelenskyy

Two servicemen of recruitment centers receive gunshot wounds in Kremenchuk

No blocking of defense forces in Pokrovsk by occupiers – East task force

Explosion happened in Kyiv during inspection of parcels: five postal workers injured

LATEST

Russian commander involved in murder of 17 civilians in Bucha notified of suspicion - PGO

EC may challenge non-recognition of renewed EU-Ukraine trade deal by Poland, Hungary and Slovakia – media

MFA recommends that Ukrainian citizens in Tanzania maintain heightened vigilance due to worsening security situation

Two people injured as result of enemy shelling in Velykyi Burluk community of Kharkiv region

Ternopil resident detained on suspicion of involvement in explosion at Ukrposhta in Kyiv -police

Defense forces repel Russian attacks in 12 more axes, with 114 clashes recorded in past 24 hours – General Staff

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian’s drone attack on Sumy

Kachka discusses with UNIDO delegation strengthening cooperation in green industrial reconstruction of Ukraine

Some 108 out of 146 enemy targets shot down/suppressed, 36 attack UAVs hit at 20 locations – AFU

Near Kostiantynivka, Phoenix unit destroys Russian Grad, two tanks, about 50 occupiers

AD
AD