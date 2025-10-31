Russia's shelling on Thursday damages substations critical to nuclear safety – IAEA

Another massive Russian attack on Ukrainian energy facilities on the night and morning of Thursday led to damage to substations critical to nuclear safety and security in Ukraine, the IAEA said.

"Following this, IAEA teams at both South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant (SUNPP) and Khmelnytsky Nuclear Power Plant (KhNPP) have reported that each of the plants have lost access to one of their off-site power lines. Furthermore, the IAEA team at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) have reported that the plant has reduced the power of two of its four units at the request of the grid operator," the agency said on its website.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in this regard again called for maximum military restraint near nuclear facilities and full respect for the seven integral pillars of nuclear safety and security.

"The dangers to nuclear safety continue to be very real and ever-present," said Director General Grossi.

Currently, Energoatom operates nine power units of the South Ukraine, Rivne and Khmelnytsky NPPs with a total capacity of 7,880 MW, which are located on territory controlled by Ukraine.

Zaporizhia NPP with six VVER-1000 power units with a total capacity of 6,000 MW has not been generating electricity since September 11 of the same year after its occupation on March 3-4, 2022.