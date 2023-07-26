Facts

17:12 26.07.2023

Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

1 min read
Two Kalibr cruise missiles downed in Vinnytsia region – Air Force

The air defense forces shot down two Kalibr cruise missiles in Vinnytsia region on Wednesday, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

"At around 13:00 on July 26, 2023, the enemy mounted an attack from the Black Sea waters using Kalibr cruise missiles. Reportedly, the missiles were fired from a Russian submarine," it said on the Telegram channel.

The enemy missiles entered the Ukrainian airspace from the south-eastern direction and changed their direction along the route.

Both missiles were downed in Vinnytsia region.

Tags: #vinnytsia_region #kalibr

