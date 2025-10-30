623 enemy targets out of 705 shot down/suppressed, direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations

Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 623 targets out of 705 enemy air attack vehicles on the night of Thursday, recording direct hits of 16 missiles and 63 strike UAVs at 20 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell at 19 locations in various regions of Ukraine, the Air Force said.

"On the night of October 30 (from 19:00 on October 29), the enemy launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities of Ukraine using strike UAVs, air-, ground- and sea-based missiles. In total, the Air Force radio-technical troops detected and tracked 705 air attack vehicles - 52 missiles (nine of them - "ballistic") and 653 UAVs of various types (about 400 of them - "shaheeds")," the message on Telegram says.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense systems shot down/suppressed 623 air targets: 592 out of 653 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs (drones of other types), seven out of eight Kaliber cruise missiles, one of two Iskander-K cruise missiles; 21 of 30 Kh-101 cruise missiles and two out of two Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles.

The Defense Forces’ air defense system failed to neutralize four Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, five Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and one Kh-31P guided aircraft missile.

Thus, the effectiveness of air defense against UAVs was 90.66%, against Caliber missiles - 87.5%, against Iskander-K missiles - 50%, against Kh-101 cruise missiles - 70%.

The overall effectiveness of air defense that night was 88.37%.

The previous massive raid was carried out on October 22, when the Russian occupation forces launched a combined strike on the critical infrastructure of Ukraine, using 433 air attack vehicles, shooting down or suppressing 349 enemy targets, hitting 12 missiles and 55 strike UAVs at 26 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

The most massive strike was carried out by the occupiers on September 7 using strike UAVs and ground-based missiles. The Air Force radiotechnical troops detected and tracked 818 Russian air attack vehicles, and the air defense system shot down and suppressed 751 air targets. Nine missiles and 56 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 37 locations, with debris falling in eight locations.