Zelenskyy calls on Portugal to join PURL initiative

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed further defense support with Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro, including new aid packages, and invited them to participate in the PURL initiative, the presidential press service reported.

“The Head of State thanked Portugal for its consistent support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion and separately highlighted the financial assistance provided for the Schools of Superheroes in hospitals in Chernihiv and Cherkasy,” the presidential press service said on its website on Thursday following Zelenskyy's meeting with Montenegro.



It is noted that the parties discussed further defense support, including new aid packages. Zelenskyy called on Portugal to join the PURL initiative. In addition, the leaders spoke about the development of the SAFE instrument and the opportunities it provides for strengthening defense capabilities. The leaders also discussed Portugal’s readiness to take part in Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Zelenskyy invited Luís Montenegro to visit Ukraine.

On July 14, the United States and NATO signed the PURL (Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List) agreement, which provides for the delivery of American weapons to Ukraine at the expense of European countries, with NATO coordinating the process.