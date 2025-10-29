Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 29.10.2025

Donetsk Administration: Evacuation in Pokrovsk practically impossible, enemy targeting civilians, 1,256 people remain there

Currently, 1,256 people remain in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region), but Russians are deliberately targeting civilians, making evacuation from the city almost impossible, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"It's clear from Pokrovsk that evacuation is no longer possible. Fighting for the city continues. The city is surrounded by enemy drones. There are currently 1,256 people in the city. Local residents are unable to leave their shelters and leave the city on their own, as the enemy is shelling them daily," he said on a nationwide telethon on Wednesday.

"We saw the Russian army shelling women and people who remained outside to charge their phones at checkpoints or get drinking water. Evacuation is practically impossible today," he continued.

"Still, thanks to the help of our defenders, for example, the guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment Skelia, a few days ago they managed to evacuate six people and their animals. But that evacuation lasted more than three days. We were under fire, and the guys evacuated our people, risking their own lives. But I want to thank our defenders. The operation was a success," Filashkin said.

According to him, 121 people and 21 children have been recently evacuated from towns close to the front line. "People are leaving, but very slowly. The enemy is trying to break through our defenses from all sides," Filashkin added.

According to him, only 5,274 people remain in Kostiantynivka community, and 5,200 in the city. There is no gas, water, or electricity in Kostiantynivka. Therefore, the heating season will be extremely difficult. Medical care is currently unavailable in the city. People who are injured or in need of medical care are traveling to Druzhkivka and the city of Kramatorsk.

"Therefore, I emphasize again that people must leave," he said.

Responding to a question about whether an evacuation zone should be declared throughout Donetsk region, Filashkin said: "I want to remind you that there are more than 200,000 people in the region. Of these, 13,114 are children, 1,100 are minors, and 91,000 are elderly. These people are primarily in the communities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. We communicate every day. We ask and talk daily to people to leave the region and take care of themselves and their loved ones."

"I emphasize again and again: all civilians must evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine! ... The guys are doing everything possible to stop the occupiers. But the situation in the region is the worst (...), the enemy controls all routes, artillery, and roads," Filashkin said.

