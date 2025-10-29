Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:36 29.10.2025

Ukraine welcomes publication of new report by UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry into violations in country – MFA

2 min read
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the publication of the new report of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Violations in Ukraine, prepared in accordance with the UN Human Rights Council resolution.

"The report provides further compelling evidence of the gross and systemic violations of international humanitarian law and international human rights law committed by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory. The commission has documented numerous instances of indiscriminate and deliberate attacks by Russian armed forces against civilians and civilian infrastructure, torture, inhumane treatment, sexual violence, unlawful detentions, and deportations, including of children. The evidence collected demonstrates a deliberate policy that may constitute crimes against humanity," the Foreign Ministry said in a comment published on its website on Wednesday.

The document notes that the Ministry supports the Commission's conclusions on the need to ensure inevitability of accountability for all documented crimes. "The Russian Federation must immediately cease attacks on civilians, the practice of deportations and forced displacement, and the cruel and inhumane treatment of Ukrainian citizens in the temporarily occupied territories," the Foreign Ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community to strengthen its support for Ukraine in documenting crimes, protecting victims, and ensuring justice.

"It is important that all materials collected by the Commission be used in international and national legal proceedings to hold the Russian Federation accountable. Ukraine is convinced that implementing the Commission's recommendations will contribute to restoring justice for all victims, strengthening the international legal order, and preventing the recurrence of such crimes in the future," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry concluded.

