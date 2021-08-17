Facts

17:01 17.08.2021

Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

2 min read
Kyiv protests over illegal searches, detentions of Crimean Tatars in temporarily occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expresses its strong protest in connection with the next raid of illegal searches and detentions of residents of various regions of the occupied Crimea on August 17.

The corresponding statement by Ukrainian diplomats was made public on Tuesday.

"According to the available information, after searches at 4:00, at the houses of the Crimean Tatars in Simferopol and Bakhchisarai regions of the temporarily occupied Republic of Crimea and in Balaklava and Nakhimov districts of the city of Sevastopol, five citizens of Ukraine were illegally detained, all Crimean Tatars: Imam Raif Fevziev and activists Rustem Murasov, Rustem Tairov, Dzhabbar Bekirov, Zaur Abdullayev," the statement reads.

It notes that the Russian Federation is once again "using its repressive apparatus to persecute and intimidate representatives of the disloyal Crimean Tatar people, suppress freedom of religion, and oust the indigenous people, the Crimean Tatars, from the occupied peninsula."

Ukrainian diplomats clarify that in accordance with international law, the Russian Federation, as an occupying state, is obliged to immediately stop political repressions against the local population of the Crimean peninsula temporarily occupied by it.

"The Russian Federation must also fully comply with the provisions of UN General Assembly Resolutions 68/262 of March 27, 2014 'Territorial Integrity of Ukraine' and 'Situation of Human Rights in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol [Ukraine]' 2016-2020. And a ruling of the International Court of Justice on the imposition of measures under the claim of Ukraine against the Russian Federation on the implementation of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. We demand from Russia to immediately release the five people detained today, as well as all the Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by it," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

It also calls on the international community to continue active protection of the rights and freedoms of the inhabitants of the Crimean peninsula and to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to stop its gross violations of human rights in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, in particular within the framework of the new international format initiated by Ukraine – the Crimea Platform.

"We regard the indicated illegal searches and detentions as a provocation on the eve of the Crimea Platform summit," Ukrainian diplomats said.

Tags: #crimea #ministry_of_foreign #occupied
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:21 17.08.2021
Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

09:55 17.08.2021
Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

Five houses of Crimean Tatars being searched – Denisova

17:54 12.08.2021
Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

Kuleba on Lavrov's arrival in Crimea: Rain pours down against Russian invaders, and a hail storm is on it's way

14:30 12.08.2021
Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

Crimes against cultural heritage in Crimea sent to ICC – Venediktova

17:34 10.08.2021
We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

14:23 10.08.2021
Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

11:14 10.08.2021
Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

12:50 06.08.2021
British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

11:59 06.08.2021
U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

11:33 29.07.2021
Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Spain to take part in Crimea Platform – Ukrainian Foreign Ministry

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

LATEST

Court extends Antonenko's house arrest, Duhar's obligations for another two months

Fire at Kolomoisky's steel plant in Ohio: arson suspected – media

MFA: some 120 Ukrainian citizens, their family members state their willingness to evacuate from Afghanistan

Ukraine records 890 new COVID-19 cases recorded per day, some 433 people recovered, 27 died – Health Ministry

Former head of Ministry of Finance Umansky presents his political force

Kyiv considers new searches in transport department as continuation of systemic pressure on city authorities

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire five times in Donbas over past day, soldier killed – JFO HQ

Ceasefire observed in Donbas since beginning of this day – JFO HQ

UIA stops flying through Afghan airspace on flights to Delhi

Part of Afghans who arrived in Ukraine apply for refugee status - Border Guard Service

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD