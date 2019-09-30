Facts

10:43 30.09.2019

MFA: Three crew members of Bourbon Rhode rescued, two of them are Ukrainians, according to ship owner

Three crew members of the Bourbon Rhode vessel, including two Ukrainians, have been rescued, said Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Kyrylych, referring to information from the ship owner.

"According to the ship owner, three crew members were rescued. Two of them are citizens of Ukraine. The rescue operation is ongoing," Kyrylych wrote in his Twitter account.

It was reported that on September 26 in the Atlantic Ocean, at a distance of about 1,200 nautical miles from Martinique (the overseas department of France), the Bourbon Rhode vessel disappeared as a result of a storm, among whose crew were Ukrainian citizens. The search operation is conducted by the Maritime Rescue and Coordination Centre Fort De France (MRCC).

The Consul of Ukraine in France has established contact with the office of the ship owner's company, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Meanwhile, sources said that there may be ten Ukrainians on board.

