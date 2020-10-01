Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

The Minister-Counselor of the Belarusian Embassy in Ukraine was invited on October 1 to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to give explanations in connection with participation in the VII Forum of the Regions of Belarus and the Russian Federation in the format of a videoconference by the representative of the Russian occupation administration Vladimir Konstantinov.

"Ukraine considers unacceptable such unfriendly steps of the Belarusian side, which call into question the belonging of Crimea and Sevastopol, temporarily occupied by Russia, to Ukraine," the website of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.