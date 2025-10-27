Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:07 27.10.2025

GUR eliminates invader Marzoev, son of Russian general involved in crimes against civilians in Kherson

1 min read
Soldiers from the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine killed a Russian officer, the son of Lieutenant General Arkady Marzoyev, commander of the 18th Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who was involved in committing war crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Kherson.

"On October 15, 2025, fighters from the combined UAV detachment of the Active Operations Department of the Main Intelligence Agency (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during aerial reconnaissance in Zaporizhia sector of the front, discovered the position of drone operators of the Russian occupation forces near the village of Plavni in Vasylivka district. A guided aerial bomb was successfully launched at the coordinates obtained by the reconnaissance personnel to confuse the Russian assassins. At the time of the strike, muscovite Lieutenant Vasily Marzoyev, a platoon commander of the 108th Parachute Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division of the Russian occupation army, was at the position," the Telegram channel reported.

GUR also published a video of a smart bomb hitting the Russian position.

 

Tags: #gur #marzoev

