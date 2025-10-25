Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:45 25.10.2025

German Economy Minister assures of assistance to Ukrainians on eve of winter, reminds Patriots are 'on way'

2 min read
German Economy and Energy Minister Katherina Reiche, who is on a visit to Kyiv, assured that her country "will not leave Ukrainians in trouble" in connection with the difficult winter ahead due to Russian shelling.

At a joint press conference with the head of Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk on Saturday, Reiche promised Ukraine further assistance, in particular in restoring the energy infrastructure destroyed by Russian strikes. The minister assured that Germany "will not leave Ukrainians in trouble." According to her, thanks to the support already provided, Germany has helped provide access to heat and electricity to more than a million Ukrainians, having transferred 32,000 units of equipment.

"Attacks on the eve of the heating season pose a great danger, and therefore it is obvious to me that we must provide support," she said, noting that Russia is purposefully attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

"Many Kyiv residents, like me and my delegation, spent last night in shelters. For us, it was a unique and depressing experience. Unfortunately, for Ukrainians, this is a bitter everyday life," Reiche said.

She recalled that Germany has pledged to provide Ukraine with EUR 9 billion annually over the coming years, which indicates Germany’s continued support for Ukrainians.

"The Patriot systems are already on the way, and you know it. And we hope for cooperation between German and Ukrainian arms manufacturers," Reiche said.

The minister also announced the creation of a working group to restore Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

As is known, since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, Germany has provided three Patriot batteries.

In August 2025, the German Ministry of Defense announced that it would soon begin transferring two Patriot systems to Ukraine, after reaching an agreement with the United States that Berlin would be the first to receive new systems in return.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, at the 30th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) in September, announced the delivery of the first launchers for the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

"Germany is currently delivering two complete Patriot systems to Ukraine. The first launchers have already been transferred to Ukraine," he said.

As reported, German Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy Reiche arrived in Kyiv on Friday morning, October 24, for a several-day visit with a delegation. This is her first visit to Ukraine as Minister of Economics.

Tags: #germany #patriot

