NATO, Ukraine test innovative systems to counter guided air bombs

The NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Center (JATEC) and NATO’s Joint Forces Command Transformation conducted another stage of testing an innovative solution to counter guided air bombs, the press service of the Ministry of Defense said.

"The development has gone from concept to prototypes of various levels of technological implementation and is designed to protect the Ukrainian military and civilian population from one of the most destructive threats of modern warfare," the ministry said.

The project started in March 2025 with the holding of the 15th NATO Innovation Competition at JATEC.

During tests at a training ground in France, development teams tested the operation of a complex technical solution in difficult weather conditions – radar, software using artificial intelligence and an interceptor drone.

"A conventional ‘enemy’ target was identified, tracked and captured by a radar equipped with an advanced sensor system. After that, thanks to the AI-based software product, the interceptor drone practiced hitting the target along a pre-calculated trajectory," the ministry said.

As reported, the technological solution is being developed by companies from NATO member states with the participation of representatives of the innovative defense sector of Ukraine and with the support of experts from the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.