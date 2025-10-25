Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 25.10.2025

Now 13 injured in Kyiv, 2 helicopters deployed to extinguish fire in Desniansky district

1 min read

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, two people were killed and 13 injured, the State Emergency Service said in Telegram on Sunday.

In Desniansky district, a fire in warehouses covering an area of ​​13,000 square meters was localized. "Rescuers saved one person. Two additional State Emergency Service helicopters were deployed to extinguish the fire," the service said.

In Darnytsky district, a fire in a nine-story administrative and production building (5,400 square meters) was extinguished and a fire in a two-story building was localized.

In Dniprovsky district, the Russians struck an open area, damaging residential buildings.

Rescuers continue to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike.

As reported, on October 25, at about 04:00, the armed forces of the aggressor country launched a missile strike on the capital. As a result, three districts of Kyiv – Dniprovsky, Desniansky and Darnytsky – were affected. Two people died, 12 were reported injured.

Tags: #kyiv #emergency_rescue_operations

