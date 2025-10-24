Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:30 24.10.2025

Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure

1 min read
Yermak, Japan's National Security Chief discuss situation on front, Russia's attacks on civilians, infrastructure
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak reported on a call with Secretary General of the Secretariat for National Security of Japan Keiichi Ichikawa, during which the parties discussed the situation in Ukraine, in particular, on the front and Russian shelling.

"I informed Mr. Ichikawa about the situation in Ukraine, challenges on the frontline and Russian attacks on the civilian population and infrastructure. I thanked Japan for its unwavering support for Ukraine. We agreed to maintain constant contact to further strengthen our partnership," Yermak said on Telegram channel following the conversation on Friday.

He also congratulated Japan on the appointment of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who confirmed her participation in a coalition of leaders meeting in London on Friday to promote Ukrainian-Japanese cooperation. "Although we are separated by oceans, Ukraine and Japan share deep values," Yermak said.

Tags: #call #keiichi_ichikawa #yermak

