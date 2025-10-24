AFU Air Force: 72 out of 128 enemy UAVs shot down/suppressed, hits of 47 drones recorded at 10 locations

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua/

On Friday night, the Ukrainian Defense Forces neutralized 72 out of 128 enemy targets that attacked Ukraine, and recorded hits from 47 attack drones at 10 locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 72 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country," the message reads.

In total, on the night of October 24 (from 19:00 on October 23), the enemy attacked with 128 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera and other types in the directions of Kursk, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk of the Russian Federation, Chauda, ​​Hvardeyske - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 90 of them were Shaheds.

Forty-seven attack UAVs were recorded hitting 10 locations.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

As reported, on the night of October 23, the Defense Forces neutralized 92 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, and other types of UAVs out of 130 that attacked Ukraine. Twenty-five UAV hits were recorded at 11 locations, and debris fell at another 11 locations, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.