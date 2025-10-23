Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:53 23.10.2025

Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

1 min read
Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

Due to the consequences of previous Russian attacks, in particular, a massive missile and drone attack on the power system on October 22, on Thursday from 7:00 to 23:00, hourly outage schedules of up to three shifts are being applied in 12 regions, National Power Company (NPC) Ukrenergo reported on Thursday.

"Also, at the same time, power restriction schedules for industry and business are in effect in the same regions," the system operator noted.

According to the company, as of the morning of October 23, as a result of the Russian Federation’s latest strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, consumers in the Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions are without power.

"Energy engineers are doing everything possible to restore the operation of damaged equipment as soon as possible. Emergency restoration work begins as soon as the security situation allows," Ukrenergo said.

Tags: #schedule #outages

