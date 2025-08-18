Interfax-Ukraine
09:15 18.08.2025

The White House releases schedule for Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

The bilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will begin on Monday at 8:15 p.m. Kyiv time.

According to the schedule published on the website of the American parliamentary publication "Roll Call," Trump will first meet with Zelenskyy.

At 8:00 p.m., the American president will meet with Zelenskyy, and at 8:15 p.m., negotiations between the two leaders will begin, which will last about an hour.

And at 9:15 p.m., Trump will greet the leaders of European countries, and at 9:30 p.m. they will take a group photo. The meeting with the European leaders itself will take place at 10:00 p.m. Kyiv time.

