Emergency blackouts in effect across Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions – Svyrydenko

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Emergency power outage schedules and special schedules are in effect in Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"We held a meeting with key ministries, state energy companies, and everyone responsible for the progress of restoration work. After the airstrikes were lifted, restoration work began in all regions, repair crews are working. All necessary services have been involved," Svyrydenko said on Telegram.

According to her, Russia struck another vile blow specifically at civilian infrastructure, and it was one of the largest concentrated strikes specifically against energy facilities, and there is significant damage to the energy infrastructure.

"I heard a report from the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, the Minister of Energy and the Minister of Internal Affairs on the consequences and the restoration plan. Restoration work in the regions began immediately after the outages, and at 7:30 a.m. repairmen, energy workers, and involved services were already working across the country. There are instructions for each region. All services are working to restore power as soon as possible," she added.

The Prime Minister noted that in Kyiv and Kirovohrad region, full restoration of water supply is expected by the end of the day.

"Regarding the power supply in the capital, critical infrastructure has already been restored. Further work is ongoing. In a few hours, the Ministry of Energy will provide an update on the situation. Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Sumy regions - emergency outage schedules and special schedules are currently in effect, which the Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo will separately notify," Svyrydenko said.

According to her, alternative energy sources have been provided for the duration of the work on the ground - generators, invincibility points, additional communication, and the number of police patrols on the streets and in transport in Kyiv and other regions has been increased.

"It is important that all representatives of local authorities, all community leaders provide maximum assistance to the restoration work and work in full cooperation with the regional and central authorities, with energy companies," she wrote.

As reported, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk reported that at night the Russians inflicted a massive blow on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.