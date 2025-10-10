Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:21 10.10.2025

Despite nationwide blackouts, trains mostly running on schedule

1 min read
Despite nationwide blackouts, trains mostly running on schedule

Morning departures in all directions were mostly on time, morning arrivals also occurred with minimal deviations from the schedule, despite blackouts across the country, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) said on Telegram on Friday.

"Delays in traffic are recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the lack of voltage in the contact network due to enemy shelling. This applies to a number of suburban trains," the company noted.

There were delays up to an hour on some trains departing Kyiv to Kharkiv and Kramatorsk, and Kyiv City Express trains were operating on schedule.

Tags: #blackouts #schedule #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

11:10 10.10.2025
Emergency blackouts in effect across Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions – Svyrydenko

Emergency blackouts in effect across Kyiv, Poltava, Kharkiv and Sumy regions – Svyrydenko

13:25 07.10.2025
Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

Enemy shelling damages trains, depot in Poltava region

09:44 23.09.2025
Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays

Russian attacks in Kirovohrad region cause train delays

09:32 18.09.2025
Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

Russian attacks in Poltava region cause train delays - Ukrzaliznytsia

17:10 10.09.2025
Business calls on Finance Ministry, Ministry of Development, Verkhovna Rada committees to exempt railway sites from land tax

Business calls on Finance Ministry, Ministry of Development, Verkhovna Rada committees to exempt railway sites from land tax

09:23 28.08.2025
Russian forces hit Ukrainian Railways' rolling stock, one Intercity+ train damaged, several trains rerouted

Russian forces hit Ukrainian Railways' rolling stock, one Intercity+ train damaged, several trains rerouted

17:24 26.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia trying to build alternative transit routes - board chairman

Ukrzaliznytsia trying to build alternative transit routes - board chairman

14:55 20.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia adds more trains in western direction

Ukrzaliznytsia adds more trains in western direction

17:47 19.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces E-Order for transportation of empty wagons

Ukrzaliznytsia introduces E-Order for transportation of empty wagons

11:00 19.08.2025
Ukrzaliznytsia evacuates 61 from Donetsk, including 17 kids

Ukrzaliznytsia evacuates 61 from Donetsk, including 17 kids

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

Zelenskyy: We have clear plans to scale up long-range weapons use in coming months

Zelenskyy schedules Friday meeting to audit year's partner agreements

EU leaders expected to approve Ukraine reparation loan proposal by end of autumn – diplomat

LATEST

Enemy uses mechanized landing force in Volodymyrivka, Donetsk region – DeepState

High-level specialists in the public sector should receive decent salary – PM Svydrydenko

1,200 emergency workers deployed after shelling - Klymenko

Enemy advances in 3 areas – DeepState

ZNPP's external power supply to be restored from Ukrainian power grid – IAEA head

Ukrainian forces down 420 targets overnight

Russian occupiers lose 28,500 troops in September – Syrsky

Emergency blackouts hit Kyiv and 9 regions after Russian strikes on energy grid

DTEK TPPs attacked again by Russia, serious damage to the equipment - company

Zelenskyy: Russia strikes Ukraine with over 450 drones, over 30 missiles, main target is energy infrastructure

AD
AD