Despite nationwide blackouts, trains mostly running on schedule

Morning departures in all directions were mostly on time, morning arrivals also occurred with minimal deviations from the schedule, despite blackouts across the country, Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways – UZ) said on Telegram on Friday.

"Delays in traffic are recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region due to the lack of voltage in the contact network due to enemy shelling. This applies to a number of suburban trains," the company noted.

There were delays up to an hour on some trains departing Kyiv to Kharkiv and Kramatorsk, and Kyiv City Express trains were operating on schedule.