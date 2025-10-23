War must stop at current positions, Russia must be pressured for negotiations – NATO Secretary General Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said he believes that the ceasefire is the first step towards ending the war and that they should stop where they are, and that everyone should put pressure on Russia to bring it to negotiations.

"Good to be in DC today to talk about #NATO support to bring the war against Ukraine to a just and lasting end. I’m grateful to @POTUS President Trump for his crucial work to stop the killing. A ceasefire is the first step - they should stop where they are. Ukraine is ready & it’s important that all continue to apply pressure - through support to Ukraine, sanctions, shadow fleet, and more - to bring Russia to the table," he said on X after visiting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

As reported, Trump believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations.