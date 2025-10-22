ICRC adds commentary on children protection in wartime to Geneva Convention IV for first time in almost 70 years

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), for the first time in almost 70 years, has added a new commentary to Geneva Convention IV on protection of children in wartime, namely a description of the obligations of the occupying power, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets said, following a meeting with newly appointed Head of ICRC Delegation in Ukraine Juan-Pedro Schaerer.

"…marked a historic step – for the first time in 67 years, the ICRC added a new commentary to Article 50 of Geneva Convention IV. It concerns the protection of children. The commentary clearly explains the obligations of the occupying power, in particular the occupying power must facilitate the proper functioning of all institutions providing care, upbringing and social protection for children; must facilitate the identification of children and registration of their origin, must not change their personal status and must not involve them in formations or organizations subordinate to the occupying power; if there are no appropriate local institutions, the occupying power must take care of the maintenance and upbringing of orphans and children separated from their parents, preferably by people of the same nationality, language and religion; the occupying power must not impede the provision of children, pregnant women and mothers with small children with food, medical care and protection from the consequences of war," Lubinets said in Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"I constantly emphasize that IHL must develop, taking into account the realities. This is a complex process, but we see that changes are necessary. The ICRC's comments are one of the responses to the challenges. I hope that this will become a systemic practice," Lubinets said.

According to the ombudsman, "we talked about the main thing: compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law regarding prisoners of war, the return to Ukraine of civilians and deported and forcibly displaced children. I thanked the ICRC for its work on these issues. At the same time, I said that it is necessary to continue to look for ways for Russia to allow representatives of the committee to visit places where prisoners are held."