18:33 22.10.2025

Rada backs amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines

The Verkhovna Rada supported the amendment to increase funding for state procurement of medicines to UAH 15 billion, said the head of the parliamentary committee on national health, medical care and medical insurance, Mykhailo Radutsky.

"The parliament supported another important amendment of our committee. It concerns an increase in funding for the purchase of medicines. The 2026 budget plans a record UAH 15 billion for centralized procurement, but this amount is not enough to cover all needs," he wrote on Facebook.

Radutsky noted that, in general, the government's submitted draft budget provides UAH 258 billion (6.3% of the total) for medicine, which is UAH 38.2 billion more than in 2025. Key priorities include increasing primary care and emergency medicine doctors' salaries to UAH 35,000, introducing check-ups for people over 40, expanding the Affordable Medicines program, and developing medical rehabilitation and psychological care programs.

By the end of October, the government must process the MPs' proposals for the draft budget and return the document to the Verkhovna Rada for approval.

According to the 2025 budget, additional financing will increase the total volume of medical purchases to UAH 14.4 billion, compared to the UAH 11 billion originally budgeted.

