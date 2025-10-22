Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukraine is ready for diplomacy, but not under the condition of retreating somewhere and handing over its territory to the aggressor, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We are ready for diplomacy. But not under the condition that we retreat somewhere, handing over our land, our territory, to the aggressor. This is certainly not about kilometers. This is, of course, about homes, about our people, about our history, about our identity. This is our territorial value," Zelenskyy said during a press conference in Sweden on Wednesday.

However, according to him, Russia is currently unprepared, and its calls and messages are demonstrating "diplomatic efforts" to delay strong decisions by America and Europe, in particular the imposition of sanctions or the sale of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine.

"Thus, they are simply postponing unconditional decisions that are elements of pressure on Russia. When Russia is ready for diplomacy, we will see it," the president noted.