Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:17 22.10.2025

Sybiha calls on intl partners to mobilize additional for Ukraine energy sector

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is once again calling on international partners to mobilize additional energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter and prevent a humanitarian crisis in central Europe.

"Instead of diplomacy and peace talks, Russia continues its brutal attacks on Ukraine. Energy infrastructure and ordinary homes across our country were attacked overnight," Sybiha said on X on Wednesday.

"I once again appeal to all partners, institutions and international organizations to mobilize additional energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter and prevent a humanitarian crisis in central Europe," he said.

In particular, according to the Foreign Minister, Ukraine needs additional energy resources and funds, mobile generating units, repair equipment and additional air defense equipment.

"This is urgent, and we will be grateful for every new announcement," he added.

Sybiha summarized: "It’s time to stop wishing for reality and show strength. New strong sanctions. New decisions on frozen assets. New strengthening of Ukraine’s air defense and long-range capabilities."

