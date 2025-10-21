Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:59 21.10.2025

EU eyes Russian assets to bankroll Ukraine aid

2 min read
EU eyes Russian assets to bankroll Ukraine aid

The European Council will formulate a framework for the European Commission's further work on legislative proposals on future financial support for Ukraine, in particular on the so-called reparation loan with the main part of immobilized Russian assets.

A high-ranking European diplomat involved in the preparation of the European Council announced on Tuesday in Brussels about such a possible decision of the meeting of European Union leaders, which will be held on Thursday.

Noting that the issue of further support for Ukraine is at the top of the agenda, in particular in terms of financial support, the interlocutor of journalists noted that "EU leaders will focus particular attention on Ukraine's financial needs, in particular over the next two years."

"There was a discussion of the Commission's draft (proposal) for a reparations loan. In this case, the European Council will not develop a proposal, it is not the responsibility of the leaders. We hope that the European Council can formulate a general framework for a proposal that will be put forward, elaborated and presented by the Commission shortly after the European Council and then discussed at Council level," the diplomat said.

"The idea is to have a broad political rationale, instructing the Commission to work on a proposal that would also include a possible gradual use of the cash balances related to the immobilized (Russian) assets." "The idea is not to draw preliminary conclusions, but to formulate a solution that the Commission can work on and to formulate a mandate for the Commission. Of course, it is still difficult, discussions are still ongoing, but we think it is important," the diplomat said.

At the same time, the interlocutor clarified that under the conditions in the European Council he means respect for international law, risks and solidarity at the EU level, burden sharing with G7 partners. "This is exactly the framework conditions that the European Council will discuss and, I hope, agree on," the diplomat said.

Tags: #european_council

MORE ABOUT

16:06 21.10.2025
European Council may green light 19th package of sanctions against Russia

European Council may green light 19th package of sanctions against Russia

18:28 18.08.2025
Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine

Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine

14:52 27.06.2025
Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

18:55 12.06.2025
European Council to consider support for Ukraine, its membership prospects on June 26-27

European Council to consider support for Ukraine, its membership prospects on June 26-27

20:34 12.05.2025
European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

14:58 22.03.2025
EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

EU leaders present 2 mechanisms for financing defense investments worth EUR 800 bln, agree to coordinate strengthening Ukraine

16:52 20.03.2025
EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

EU reaffirms unwavering support for sovereign Ukraine, ‘peace through strength’ approach

14:46 06.03.2025
Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

Special meeting of European Council on support for Ukraine, European defense starts

13:50 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

Zelenskyy calls signals on increasing Ukrainian production 'great' in Brussels

13:12 06.03.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

Zelenskyy arrives for special meeting of European Council in Brussels

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Occupiers strike Novhorod-Siversky, four killed, seven injured – administration

Rada appoints Berezhna as dpty PM for humanitarian policy and minister of culture

Rada extends deadline for general mobilization

Rada extends martial law in Ukraine

LATEST

Westinghouse aims to maximize use of Ukrainian equipment manufacturers for KhNPP unit 5, unit 6

Sybiha invited by Canadian counterpart to upcoming G7 FMs' meeting

Orbán to miss Ukraine discussion at EU summit, Fico to represent him

Netherlands backs EU leaders on Ukraine peace; joins Coalition of Willing meeting on Friday – PM

Rada backs return of 50% profit tax on Ukrainian banks in 2026

Capsule laid in Vorzel to launch construction of Interaction Center backed by URCS

Zelenskyy announces new defense capabilities agreement with European partners

Russia's railway on Pskov-St. Petersburg route blown up – sources

SBU reports destruction of two Ukrainian drone interceptor aircraft on occupied territories

Ukrainian, Spanish Defense Ministers discuss arms transfer, participation in defense initiatives

AD
AD