Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:51 23.10.2025

Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukraine proposes Europe change queue order for Patriot systems

Ukraine is proposing to Europe to change the order of the Patriot air defense system deliveries, as some countries in the system are not using them in the same way as Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"We have talked to the United States government and defense companies about the Patriot systems. Even when we pay for the systems, and even when we pay for such missiles, and Europe pays, there is still a queue waiting for deliveries, and some countries are ahead of us, and some countries already have Patriot systems. But, fortunately, they should not use them in the same way as we use them, and we propose to change the order," Zelenskyy said while participating in a meeting of the European Council on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine will receive the systems now, and is ready to return them or replace them when its turn comes.

The president also called on partners to focus on the PURL program in November.

"Please, let’s speed up this, and I also ask other countries, those that are not yet in the program, to join. PURL not only helps Ukraine, it also helps maintain the interest of the United States in Europe, and it shows America that Europe is making its contribution," the president said.

Tags: #patriot #zelenskyy #european_council

MORE ABOUT

14:59 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

10:45 23.10.2025
Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

19:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

18:33 22.10.2025
Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

Ukraine ready for diplomacy, but not under condition of retreating somewhere – Zelenskyy

17:55 22.10.2025
Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

Coalition of the Willing must finalize security guarantees for Ukraine as quickly as possible – Zelenskyy

17:50 22.10.2025
Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

Europe's plan isn’t plan to stop the war, it’s more about ceasefire – Zelenskyy

17:32 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy, Swedish Prime Minister discuss air defense, energy, sanctions against Russia

17:22 22.10.2025
Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

Ukraine, Sweden sign letter of intent to purchase 100 to 150 Gripen E fighters

17:01 22.10.2025
Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

Today is first step opening the way for Ukraine to receive Swedish Gripen aircraft – Zelenskyy

16:43 22.10.2025
Zelenskyy to discuss defense export deal with Saab in Sweden – media

Zelenskyy to discuss defense export deal with Saab in Sweden – media

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy calls on EU to make decision on frozen Russian assets as soon as possible

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

Zelenskyy: EU's 19th package and US sanctions are good signal for other countries to join them

EU adopts 19th package of sanctions against Russia

LATEST

Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Ryazan oil refinery along with ammunition depot in Belgorod region – AFU General Staff

Kyiv mayor warns of most difficult heating season in all years of war, announces budget changes

Rada ratifies agreement with Croatia on mine action cooperation

Ukrainian minister expects parliament to adopt Veterans Code in late spring or early summer 2026

Hourly outage schedules from 7:00 to 23:00 apply in 12 regions on Thursday – Ukrenergo

Ukrainians arrested in Poland for spying for Russia

EU sanctions target Russian gas sector for first time – von der Leyen

Costa pledges political decision on Ukraine's 2026-2027 funding

New EU sanctions package will make it harder for Putin to fund Ukraine war - Kallas

U.S. Treasury Department imposes sanctions against Rosneft, Lukoil

AD
AD