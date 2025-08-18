Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 18.08.2025

Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine

1 min read
Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine
Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President Antonio Costa has convened a European Council meeting for Tuesday, August 19, of heads of state and government of the European Union member states to take stock of meetings in Washington about on Ukraine.

He announced this on Monday on his page on the X social network.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine," Costa said.

In addition, he said the EU, together with the United States, "will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."

Tags: #costa_antónio #meeting #european_council

MORE ABOUT

20:42 18.08.2025
Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

Trump: If everything works for us today, we will have tripartite meeting

15:40 18.08.2025
Sybiha expects clearer understanding of parameters of security guarantees from meeting in Washington, approach of Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting

Sybiha expects clearer understanding of parameters of security guarantees from meeting in Washington, approach of Zelenskyy-Putin-Trump meeting

22:21 15.08.2025
White House confirms Trump-Putin 'three-on-three' meeting with Rubio, Witkoff

White House confirms Trump-Putin 'three-on-three' meeting with Rubio, Witkoff

21:47 15.08.2025
Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff

21:45 15.08.2025
Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff - media

Trump-Putin summit set for 'three-on-three' format with Rubio, Witkoff - media

09:36 15.08.2025
Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

Trump: More important meeting will be the one between Putin, Zelensky and myself – media

09:18 15.08.2025
Trump: If it’s bad meeting it will end very quickly – media

Trump: If it’s bad meeting it will end very quickly – media

19:47 14.08.2025
Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

18:05 13.08.2025
Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

Merz: Ukrainian and European security issues should be discussed in Alaska, we convey this message to Trump

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

LATEST

Ukraine to be provided with protection similar to that of NATO countries – Trump

Trump to brief Putin on results of his meeting with Zelenskyy

Zelensky: We have possibility to buy weapons in USA

Trump: I'd like them to stop, but strategically, that could be disadvantage for one side or the other

Zelenskyy: We are open to elections, but ceasefire needed to hold them

Trump: There will be lot of good results today

Zelenskyy arrives at White House

Сhild protection centers based on Barnahus model to be operational in 15 regions of Ukraine by 2025 – draft govt action program

Govt to finalize proposal on travel abroad of men aged 18-22 by end of week – Svyrydenko

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for real truce, establishment of new security architecture

AD
AD