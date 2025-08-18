Costa convenes European Council meeting to take stock of meetings in USA about Ukraine

Photo: https://x.com/antoniocostapm

European Council President Antonio Costa has convened a European Council meeting for Tuesday, August 19, of heads of state and government of the European Union member states to take stock of meetings in Washington about on Ukraine.

He announced this on Monday on his page on the X social network.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13.00 CEST, for a debriefing of today's meetings in Washington DC about Ukraine," Costa said.

In addition, he said the EU, together with the United States, "will continue working towards a lasting peace that safeguards Ukraine's and Europe's vital security interests."