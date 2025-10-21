European Council may green light 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Council aims to reach a political agreement among the heads of state and government of the European Union member states on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia over its war against Ukraine.

A senior European diplomat told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, announcing the upcoming European Council meeting to be held in Brussels on 23 October.

"We hope that we can make decisive progress on the 19th package of sanctions. We hope that we will reach a political agreement on the 19th package of sanctions," he said.

In addition, another important element of the discussion by EU leaders will be the issue of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet." "Many leaders have made it clear that they want to go beyond what is being done now," the diplomat said.

The European Council will also reaffirm its support for Ukraine in diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace. "There are also new diplomatic efforts to establish peace. We know that Ukraine is ready to join these diplomatic efforts. We are also ready to support Ukraine on this issue. Our position is known. I think the European Council will confirm this," the senior European diplomat noted.